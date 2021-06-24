Cancel
You’ll Feel the Love for Disney Princesses in This Enchanting New Exhibition Set to Tour Japan

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IS LOVE? That’s the question asked by a brand-new exhibition that opened yesterday at Marui Shibuya in Tokyo, and the answer, as guests will discover, can be easily spotted within the stories of 12 Disney Princesses. Their classic tales are filled with love for family, friends, and oneself and they also demonstrate how love provides the courage to follow one’s dreams, inspires kindness to others, and leads to a bright future for all.

