You’ll Feel the Love for Disney Princesses in This Enchanting New Exhibition Set to Tour Japan

Disney Channel recently announced a new music special called Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration to take place during World Princess Week. The special will premiere on August 27 at 7:30 PM EDT/PDT and will be narrated by 12-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz. The special will run for 30 minutes and is meant to celebrate the attributes of Disney princesses and queens that empower others. There will be reimagined performances of iconic songs from Disney and Brandy will be debuting her music video for “Starting Now” which serves as the anthem for The Walt Disney Company’s year-long event titled Ultimate Princess Celebration.