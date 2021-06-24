Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ecuador sees mining exports rising 74% in 2021, ministry says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

QUITO, June 24 (Reuters) - The value of Ecuador’s mining exports could hit $1.6 billion in 2021, a 74% jump from 2020, due to plans by its two largest miners to boost copper and gold processing, the Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Ministry said on Thursday.

The optimistic outlook comes as copper prices hover near a record high hit last month, welcome news for the South American country as newly-installed President Guillermo Lasso seeks to boost the economy after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 and diversify its struggling economy away from crude oil exports.

Ecuador has plentiful mineral reserves, but has lagged far behind other Andean countries like Peru and Chile in developing large-scale mining.

Its mining exports last year totaled $921 million. That included copper sales from the Mirador mine owned by Ecuacorriente, a unit of Chinese consortium CRCC-Tongguan, and gold sales from Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc’s Fruta del Norte mine.

In the second half of the year, Fruta del Norte is expected to boost daily processing to 4,200 tonnes per day, from 3,500 currently, while Mirador’s volume will rise to 60,000 tonnes per day, the ministry said in a statement.

Between January and April, Ecuador exported some $421 million worth of minerals, up from $185 million in the same period of 2020. That made up 5.4% of total exports, lagging behind oil, bananas and shrimp shipments, the ministry said, citing central bank data.

There are several other mining projects in the exploration stage in Ecuador, including Australian miner SolGold Plc’s Cascabel concession and the Llurimagua project, owned jointly by Ecuadorean state mining company Enami and Chile’s state-owned Codelco.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Copper Mining#Peru#Energy#South American#Andean#Mirador#Ecuacorriente#Chinese#Crcc Tongguan#Canadian#Lundin Gold Inc#Fruta Del Norte#Central Bank#Australian#Solgold Plc#Cascabel#Ecuadorean#Codelco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China Jan-June crude imports fall, first H1 drop since 2013

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% from a year earlier, the first contraction for the first six months of a year since 2013, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying. Imports totalled 40.14 million tonnes last month,...
IndustryAgriculture Online

China H1 crude oil imports down 3% -customs

July 13 (Reuters) - * China first-half crude oil imports down 3% at 261 million tonnes, according to a statement by General Administration of Customs. * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 million tonnes -customs. * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 million tonnes -customs.
IndustryAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's June soybean imports hit third highest monthly level

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in June hit their third-highest monthly level on record, customs data showed on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shipments from Brazil. China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, took 10.72 million tonnes in June, slightly below a record 11.16 million...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China June coal imports reach highest in 2021

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in June rose 35% from a month earlier to the highest level in 2021, driven up by the robust demand from power generation and industrial activity in the country. China brought in 28.39 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, up...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

INSTANT VIEW-China H1 imports of crude oil fall, but iron ore, soybeans rise

July 13 (Reuters) - China’s January-June imports of crude oil fell 3%, General Administration of Customs data showed on Tuesday. But imports of soybeans, natural gas and iron ore rose in the first half from a year earlier, as the world’s second-biggest economy continued to recover from COVID-19 disruptions. KEY POINTS: * China Jan-June crude oil imports down 3% at 261 mln tonnes * China Jan-June soybean imports up 8.7% at 48.96 mln tonnes * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 mln T * China Jan-June iron ore imports up 2.6% at 561 mln tonnes * China Jan-June wheat imports up 60.1% at 5.37 mln tonnes * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 mln tonnes.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French wheat exports, stocks seen rising as big harvest looms

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Tuesday projected a sharp rise in French soft wheat exports and stocks as the European Union's biggest grain grower is set for a rebound in harvest production. Soft wheat exports outside the 27-country EU were forecast to reach 10.5 million tonnes...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price up despite high China ferrous scrap imports

Iron ore prices continued surging on Monday, propelled by recovering global steel demand. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $217.85 a tonne on Monday, up 1.4% from Friday’s closing. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China central bank says will keep yuan stable to help exporters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will continue to keep its currency stable and make timely adjustments to its policy tools to help struggling exporters, a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday. The country’s cabinet on Wednesday flagged the possibility of timely cuts in the amount of cash banks must hold as...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

German exports rise marginally in May

Berlin — Germany's exports expanded at a marginal pace in May, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday. Exports grew only 0.3 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.2 per cent rise in April. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.6 per cent. At the same time, imports advanced 3.4...
Energy IndustryCoinTelegraph

Iran pauses electricity exports due to crypto mining and hot summer

Iran’s challenge with the ever-increasing electricity consumption has reached new heights, leading the country to halt electricity exports. Abuzer Salihi, general manager of Iran’s electricity distribution company Tevanir, announced on state television that it has reduced electricity exports to zero “so that there is no problem in electricity supply in the country.” He said that the electricity supply to Afghanistan’s Herat province, which imported 70% of its electricity from Iran, completely stopped in order to meet domestic needs.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Protests snarl grains exports at key Argentine port, industry rep says

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Protests by workers in Argentina's key grains hub Rosario have paralyzed exports with road blockades at some of the area's key ports, an industry official told Reuters on Wednesday. The protest of construction workers began late on Tuesday and on Wednesday spread to the...
Agricultureomahanews.net

Kenya says Arabica coffee exports up amid reforms

NAIROBI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday that the export of Arabica coffee has improved in the recent past amid ongoing reforms in the sub sector. Peter Munya, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives said that the coffee variety has...
WorldAgriculture Online

See Brazil's commodities exports for June

(.) SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's government published on Thursday export data for the month of June. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity June 2021 June 2020 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 8,374,779 5,448,127 IRON ORE (TNS) 33,679,523 30,018,846 SOYBEANS (TNS) 11,118,713 12,741,608 CORN (TNS) 92,169 312,210 GREEN COFFEE(TNS) 174,239 141,557 SUGAR (TNS) 2,750,338 2,714,111 BEEF (TNS) 140,315 151,925 POULTRY (TNS) 363,289 319,421 PULP (TNS) 1,336,261 1,514,005 (Reporting by Ana Mano)

Comments / 0

Community Policy