Birth certificate scandal still makes innocents suffer; Remember Jimmy Roselli | Letters
As of today, people born in Jersey City still cannot use a previous birth certificate when applying for a U.S. passport. All Jersey City natives must get a new one from Trenton. My current birth certificate with New Jersey’s seal was issued in 1970, decades before the Jersey City birth certificate selling scandal. It has been acceptable for many purposes including driver’s license, Real ID, Social Security and Medicare. However, it is not acceptable for a U.S. passport.www.nj.com
