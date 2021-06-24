Cancel
Premier League

Jamie Vardy's journey with the Rochester Rhinos set to be filmed by documentary crew after Leicester forward bought a stake in American club... with the series aiming for Netflix or Amazon deal

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Jamie Vardy's bid to rebuild US soccer club Rochester Rhinos is to be the subject of a documentary series.

The Leicester forward revealed earlier this month that he had taken a stake in the club, who aim to return to competition in 2022, under the management of Vardy and co-owners David and Wendy Dworkin.

Now Love Productions, the company behind a number of sports features including the Amazon documentary about Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, have announced they plan to follow Vardy's planned post-career venture in 'Rhinos Reboot'. They hope to bring on board one of the US streaming giants like Amazon or Netflix.

Jamie Vardy is set for the big screen, with the striker's Rochester Rhinos project to be filmed
The Englishman has bought a stake in the club, which is set to relaunch for the 2022 season 

'Jamie Vardy famously went from working on a factory floor to winning the Premier League title with Leicester City when they were a 5000-1 shot, so as far as underdog stories go, viewers of this series can expect an exciting and entertaining ride,' said Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington, Co-Presidents of Love Productions USA and Executive Producers of 'Rhino Reboot.'

'We have a lot of experience capturing the behind-the-scenes action, drama and ecstasy that goes into preparing a sports team for a winning season.

'David and Wendy are experienced franchise owners and know a winning opportunity when they spot it, and we see Jamie as trying to ultimately disrupt American soccer.'

Rochester Rhinos were a US team founded in 1996 but have been on a hiatus since 2017 

Vardy is believed to have been working on the project for two years as he sees similarities between Rochester – an industrial city about 300 miles north-west of New York – and his home town Sheffield.

He said: 'I can't thank Leicester enough for allowing me to do this. They know, and I know, that it will not in any way distract me from my priority, which is helping Leicester to be successful and scoring goals in the Premier League for many more years to come.'

