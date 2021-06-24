Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzie County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE... Beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mackinac counties, as well as Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mackinac County, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
County
Charlevoix County, MI
County
Leelanau County, MI
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Island#Beaches#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement#Eastern Mackinac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy