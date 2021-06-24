Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE... Beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mackinac counties, as well as Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0