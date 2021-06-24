Bills sponsored or co-sponsored by representatives from W.Va. (week ending June 24)

WASHINGTON, June 24 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. representativies from West Virginia. WASHINGTON, June 20 -- Rep. John B. Larson, D-Conn., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4003) to amend title II of the Social Security Act "to eliminate work disincentives for childhood disability beneficiaries."The bill was introduced on June 17 and has 14 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., Thomas R. Suozzi, D-N.Y., Gwen Moore, D-Wis., A. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Ron Estes, R-Kan., Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Tom Rice, R-S.C., and Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio.The legislation was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.For more information, Rep. John B. Larson, 1501 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2265; or in district office at 221 Main St., 2nd fl., Hartford, CT 06106; 860/278-888.