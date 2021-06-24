Lots of rain expected throughout the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we will see a cooler day than yesterday but still temperatures slightly above average. Highs today will be in the mid-80s and upper 70s for most of the area. There will also be storms this afternoon with the heaviest rain occurring in northeast Wyoming. Storms will start developing in the Black Hills over the next couple of hours but should be short lived. Storms will be widespread for northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. Storms will make their way towards Rapid City by later this evening and overnight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the biggest threat being damaging winds. Tomorrow there is also a chance of storms in the early afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will also be very cool with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday bring us more chances of rain with temperatures in the 70s. Next week we will dry out and be warmer throughout the work week.