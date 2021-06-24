Bills sponsored or co-sponsored by representatives from W.Va. (week ending June 24)

WASHINGTON, June 24 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. representatives from West Virginia. WASHINGTON, June 18 -- Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has introduced legislation (H.R. 3949) to "authorize the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to make grants to States for use to eliminate blight and assist in neighborhood revitalization."The bill was introduced on June 16 and was co-sponsored by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. It was referred to the House Financial Services Committee.For more information, Rep. Tim Ryan, 1126 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-5261; or in district offices at 197 W. Market St., Warren, OH 44481; 800/856-4152; 1030 Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310; 330/630-7311; 241 W. Federal St., Youngstown, OH 44503; 330/740-0193.