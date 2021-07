About 9,000 fans filled the lower bowl of Fiserv Forum and about 20,000 fans packed the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee to watch the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the NBA Finals Tuesday even though the game was being played more than 1,800 miles away. Check out the attached slideshow to see photos of the huge gathering as the excitement continues to build over the Bucks' first trip to the championship series in 47 years.