NORTON SHORES, MI – David Olson discovered 158 Brunswick bowling balls buried beneath his house’s back landing in Muskegon County. “(I) ended up pulling ball after ball and layer after layer and felt kind of like a paleontologist sifting through the bones with my hands as a brush,” he told MLive on video with a chuckle. “I was probably working on it for four hours, and then looked behind me, and there’s just a sea of balls.”