Green scenario? Pilot to airline passengers, “Pedal faster!” | Letters

By South Jersey Times Letters
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 18 days ago
Have President Joe Biden and his supporters thought through his plan to combat global warming. I’d call it “Operation Warp Pedal Faster.”. I am not going to criticize Biden himself, but I will question “why.” His policy is to do away with or minimize fossil-fueled powered vehicles over time and change to electric ones. Perhaps, ironically, Philadelphia-based Curtis Publishing used electric trucks to deliver the Saturday Evening Post for more than 50 years starting in 2012.

