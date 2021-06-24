Cancel
BuzzFeed plans to go public through SPAC

By Wendy Lee, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuzzFeed, the digital media company known for its irreverent lifestyle and entertainment content, is going public. The New York-based firm, which launched in 2006, said Thursday that it plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. The deal, which is expected to close in...

