Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses

By Nicole Norfleet, Star Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Scholarships#Tech#Bipoc#Starcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Richfield, MNZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Best Buy (BBY)

Is a specialty retailer that offers a wide selection of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, home appliances, cell phones, and even health and wellness products. The company has two key segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations, and does business throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Q1 Earnings Recap.
Seattle, WAMy Clallam County

Ste. Michelle Wine company sold for $1.2 Billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands and Columbia Crest.
Posted by
MarketWatch

Altria to sell Ste. Michelle wine estates business to Sycamore Partners for about $1.2 billion in cash

Altria Group Inc. said Friday it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management L.P. for about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021. The deal is expected to allow the company focus on its transition to non-combustible products. Proceeds will be used to fund share buybacks, subject to board approval. Altria shares were up 0.8% premarket and have gained 13% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tobacco giant Altria Group to sell wine business for $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Altria Group Inc said on Friday it would sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion, as the tobacco giant looks to focus its business on cigarette alternatives for smokers. The Marlboro maker’s shares rose 3% in morning trading after the...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Why Is 2U Spending $800 Million to Buy edX?

Higher ed is trying to wrap its collective head around the announcement of 2U's $800 million acquisition of edX. There is much to chew on regarding what this deal means for current edX and 2U partners, global learners, and the broader postsecondary ecosystem. In our first (and admittedly raw) take...
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

Altria to offload Ste Michelle Wine Estates business for $1.2bn

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. UST, a subsidiary of Altria Group, has agreed to sell its Ste Michelle Wine Estates business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management in an all-cash deal worth around $1.2bn. The deal,...
Drinksstarkinsider.com

Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

It’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.
Colton, CADaily Breeze

This Colton-based rubber recycler’s sales soared thanks to pandemic habits

When a company boosts sales by 40%, diverts waste from landfills and helps ex-felons rebuild their lives by putting them to work, it must be doing something right. U.S. Rubber Recycling Inc., a Colton business that converts used truck tires into rubber flooring and sound-reducing underlayment, has accomplished all of that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Lufthansa raises $1.2 billion in corporate bond sale

July 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) raised 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in a corporate bond sale on Wednesday, boosting its finances after a state bail-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lufthansa, which was hit hard by the ensuing tourism crisis, had already issued a bond in February...
Marketsinvesting.com

Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months

© Reuters. Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months. Bitcoin’s supply on crypto exchanges has fallen to a six-month low. Amid China’s clampdown on crypto trading and mining, the International Blockchain...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Philip Morris to Acquire Vectura Group for $1.2B; Street Says Buy

Philip Morris International (PM) has agreed to acquire Vectura Group, an innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions provider, in an all-cash deal of approximately $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to shareholders’ vote and regulatory approvals. Based in New York, Philip Morris...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best business laptops to buy in July 2021

Whether you’re working for an organization or handling your own business, investing in a business laptop is a wise choice. Not only do they last longer and offer a robust design, but they also come with top-of-the-line security features. Typically you can expect business-oriented laptops to feature dedicated security chips, privacy filters on displays, fingerprint sensors, and IR cameras with slider shutters. A variety of laptop manufacturers also offer military-spec tested chassis that can take knocks and minor drops.
LifestylePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Buying a Private Plane Worth the Spend?

Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own private plane? If you have, you’re not the only one. In fact, buying a plane is a shared dream among many. And why not? Owning a plane means having the freedom to travel wherever you want, whenever you want. What’s not to like about that? But, here’s the thing, owning a plane can be expensive and, for many, that might leave them questioning whether or not buying a private plane is actually worth the spend.
Industryfreightwaves.com

2021 Shipper of Choice profile: The Home Depot

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Coming in...
Customer ServiceSportico

Customer Service Subscriptions

To access your digital account: please click here: Customer Service. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at customerservice@sportico.com or calling 1-866-602-0745 (US & Canada) or +1-332-334-3963 (International). FAQ. Please click here.
ShoppingTechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2021: will there be another sale?

Amazon Prime Day took place over June 21 and 22 this year, but now that the sale has come to an end many are wondering if the retailer is going to double down on its efforts in 2021. Last year Amazon Prime Day deals were pushed back to October 13, after the global pandemic saw increased pressures on the online giant's shipping system in the summer. The move sparked the beginning of three months of sale frenzies, running all the way from the early autumn right up to Black Friday and onto Christmas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy