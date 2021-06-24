Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses
Best Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
