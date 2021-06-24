Monroe County to receive additional COVID-19 relief funding through Indiana United Ways
United Way of Monroe County will receive a second COVID-19 Economic Initiative Grant worth $615,960 from Indiana United Ways, according to a press release Monday. The grant, made up of funds Indiana United Ways received from Lilly Endowment Inc., is one of 47 Indiana United Ways is distributing to member organizations and community foundations through the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative, according to the release.www.idsnews.com
