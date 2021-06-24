Cancel
'I couldn't stop gasping': Suburban woman sees Surfside devastation up close

By Eric Peterson
Cover picture for the articleA Barrington Hills woman who spends about half the year in Surfside, Florida, was among the first to view the aftermath of a collapsed condo building two blocks from her home. "I couldn't stop gasping," said Jackie Sara, who splits the year between Surfside and the suburbs, while providing care for a Barrington Hills woman in her 80s. "It reminded me of Oklahoma City, the way the whole building is just open."

Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- When the body of 4-year-old Emma Guara was pulled from the rubble of last month's Florida condominium collapse, she was wearing the silver necklace her mother recently gave her, the pendant shaped like half a heart and inscribed 'œLittle Sis.'. When firefighters found her 11-year-old sister, Lucia...

