'I couldn't stop gasping': Suburban woman sees Surfside devastation up close
A Barrington Hills woman who spends about half the year in Surfside, Florida, was among the first to view the aftermath of a collapsed condo building two blocks from her home. "I couldn't stop gasping," said Jackie Sara, who splits the year between Surfside and the suburbs, while providing care for a Barrington Hills woman in her 80s. "It reminded me of Oklahoma City, the way the whole building is just open."www.dailyherald.com
