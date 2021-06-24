The Special Shamrock Shake Straw You Never Knew About

Cristina Mendez and John Pham were 21 and newly married in 2017. When they cooked, they instinctively used ingredients and techniques from their cultural backgrounds. Mendez, a native Dallasite whose parents emigrated from Monterrey, pitched in Mexican components and flavors. Her husband, Pham, a Vietnamese immigrant, brought in the Southeast Asian notes. Their meals—think elote (grilled corn) with scallion oil, or an avocado–coconut milk smoothie—inspired the couple, both restaurant industry veterans, to start their own venture blending Mexican and Vietnamese cuisines. It felt like a natural fit, in part because the two traditions share more in common than you might think: grilled beef and pork preparations are common in both cuisines, as are sandwiches (bánh mì and tortas), offal soups (pha lau and menudo), spicy tamarind candies, chiles galore, and a heavy reliance on cilantro. After a year of planning, the couple opened their eponymous restaurant, Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food, in far North Dallas in 2018. Despite the city’s large Latino and Vietnamese communities, the couple were still nervous at first that their food might not catch on. Mendez admits it was difficult in the beginning. “People came in very hesitant, but at least [the fusion concept] got people through the door,” she says. “Once they tried it, people were hooked.”