Exposing ACOG: The medical organization that supports and covers for the abortion industry
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which has been actively pushing to do away with safety protocols on the abortion pill and which has updated its own recommendations to remain in lockstep with the abortion industry, was not founded as a pro-abortion organization. The ACOG’s move toward decriminalizing abortion began in the 1960s and ultimately ended with the organization officially supporting unrestricted abortion on demand.www.liveaction.org
