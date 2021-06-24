Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Meiko Satomura, Heritage Cup Championship Bout, More Set For 7/1 WWE NXT UK

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next week's episode of NXT UK will feature a championship match and the first address from the new NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura. Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray On the June 10 episode of WWE NXT UK to capture the next UK Women's Championship after Kay Lee held the championship for a historic 649 days. On July 1, she will address the NXT UK universe as she looks to begin her own historic run with the championship belt.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Devlin
Person
Meiko Satomura
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Tyler Bate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt Uk#Combat#Nxt Uk Women#Starz#Nxtuk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT UK Results (7/1): A-Kid Vs. Jordan Devlin, Tyler Bate Defends Heritage Cup, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Written Off TV?

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was action packed, and the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship was revealed during the show. On the same show Bobby Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, and Lashley picked up the win. After the match Lashley continued the beatdown on Xavier Woods continued as Kofi Kingston looked on from outside the cell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Surprising ‘Illness’ Stuns WWE Fans

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently hurled back at a fan who sent her body shaming message on Twitter, and revealed that she was sick a few months ago, and that it has affected her weight. Alexa Bliss responds to the fan. The former WWE Women’s Champion was previously insulted as...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw Predictions: Goldberg Will Replace Kofi Kingston

WWE Raw is limping into WWE Money In The Bank 2021, just like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair did on last week’s horrendous episode. On this week’s taped episode, there are six scheduled matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi in a Women’s MITB Promotional Fatal 4 Way Match, Sheamus (c) vs. Humberto Carillo for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. Ivar, Omos vs. Erik, and Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Also, will Goldberg replace Kofi Kingston in pursuit of Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 7/12: Humberto Challenges Sheamus for the U.S. Championship, Falls Count Anywhere for Ricochet vs. Morrison, final hype for MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week. John Morrison defeated Ricochet via count-out. Prior to the match, there was an episode of MizTV where Drew McIntyre asserted that he...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Star Blamed For Jimmy Uso Arrest

WWE star Naomi is the wife of fellow SmackDown star Jimmy Uso. He was recently arrested on the charge of DUI. Now, one of the fans @DeathRiderSZN hurled at Naomi and blamed her for the arrest.The fan claimed she is a bad influence on Jimmy and she was the reason behind the legal troubles he is having. John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top WWE NXT Superstars At RAW This Week

WWE NXT Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart are reportedly at RAW, according to PWInsider. They were brought in to work either dark matches, or the WWE Main Event tapings. This is the third straight week...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Mustafa Ali’s Best Money In The Bank Moments, More

You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features Adam Cole vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Ricochet in the latest round of the WWE No Mercy tournament:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from last night’s WWE NXT broadcast below:. You can check out the...
WWE411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and it’s been a hell of a past several days for me as I attended the Frightgown virtual queer horror convention over the weekend (it was an absolute BLAST) and am enduring some absolutely BRUTAL heat up here in Portland. But NXT is not to be denied and we have a big show as the NXT Women’s Tag Team #1 contendership is on the line, Cameron Grimes is back in action, Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas try to take down Tian Sha and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Viewership For 6/29/21

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 636,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the show a week ago that did 665,000. It did a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.17 rating. Here is the viewership breakdown for NXT:. 1/6/21:...
WWEPWMania

WWE Announces NXT Breakout Tournament

The 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament will begin in two weeks, during the NXT episode on Tuesday, July 13. This will be the first episode after the Great American Bash. WWE has not announced participants for the tournament as of this writing, but they have confirmed that there will be 8 participants again this year.
WWEPWMania

NXT Breakout Entrants To Debut On WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced that NXT Breakout tournament entrants Odyssey Jones and Josh Briggs will debut on 205 Live tomorrow night. Briggs vs. Asher Hale and Jones vs. Grayson Waller were announced. WWE issued the following 205 Live preview for tomorrow- On a must-see edition of 205 Live, the WWE Universe...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Possibly Knocked Out Tonight

Mercedes Martinez may have been stunned or knocked out during this week’s WWE NXT episode. Tonight’s show saw Xia Li and Boa of Tian Sha defeat Martinez and Jake Atlas in mixed tag team action. The finish came after Li delivered a roundhouse to the side of Mercedes’ head. The referee then checked on Martinez and ended the match via referee stoppage.
WWEPWMania

The Diamond Mine Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

The Diamond Mine has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. As noted, the group debuted last Tuesday with Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and manager Malcolm Bivens. Strong beat down NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida as NXT went off the air, then The Diamond Mine posed over the champ as NXT went off the air. WWE had been airing teaser vignettes for the group for weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy