Meiko Satomura, Heritage Cup Championship Bout, More Set For 7/1 WWE NXT UK
Next week's episode of NXT UK will feature a championship match and the first address from the new NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura. Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray On the June 10 episode of WWE NXT UK to capture the next UK Women's Championship after Kay Lee held the championship for a historic 649 days. On July 1, she will address the NXT UK universe as she looks to begin her own historic run with the championship belt.www.fightful.com
