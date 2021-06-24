North Carolina man accused of trying to rob Saginaw man takes plea deal

SAGINAW, MI — The day before his trial was to begin, a North Carolina man accused of trying to rob a Saginaw man at gunpoint accepted a plea deal. Darvon M. Fletcher, 22, on Tuesday, June 22, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. Prosecutors added that count against Fletcher on Tuesday, and in exchange for his plea to it, they agreed to dismiss counts of armed robbery and felony firearm.