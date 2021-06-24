Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

North Carolina man accused of trying to rob Saginaw man takes plea deal

By Cole Waterman
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — The day before his trial was to begin, a North Carolina man accused of trying to rob a Saginaw man at gunpoint accepted a plea deal. Darvon M. Fletcher, 22, on Tuesday, June 22, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. Prosecutors added that count against Fletcher on Tuesday, and in exchange for his plea to it, they agreed to dismiss counts of armed robbery and felony firearm.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

MLive

MLive

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Tri#Sentencing Guidelines#Mi#Saginaw County Circuit#Cobbs#The Quik Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Man killed in Ann Arbor apartment while holding family hostage with AK-47, police say

ANN ARBOR, MI – A man visiting a family member in Ann Arbor was fatally shot during an apparent psychotic episode while on drugs, police say. John Myrick IV, 33, of Detroit, was shot to death Friday, July 9, in an apartment in the 2200 block of South State Street after making several erratic statements about killing the apartment’s occupants while armed with an AK-47, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Public SafetyPosted by
MLive

Man suspected of killing woman, burning her body

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing and burning the body of a North Dakota woman last month, The Associated Press reports. The suspect was last known to be in Metro Detroit; the search began on June 29, AP reports. He is wanted on charges of murder and conspiracy of murder.
Shiawassee County, MIPosted by
MLive

MSP officer kills Owosso man as both exchange fire

BENNINGTON TWP., MI - A state police officer returned fire and killed an Owosso man Saturday in Shiawassee County, police said in a release. The officer responded to a report of an individual acting “unusually” around 6:21 p.m., July 10 on Brewer Road near Morrice Road in Bennington Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
MLive

Police investigate suspicious death of man found in Genesee County field

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, MI -- Police say the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found in a field Sunday is being investigated as suspicious and a possible homicide. Officers responded around noon Sunday, July 11 for a report of a suspicious death in a field near the 5100 block of South Vassar Road near Jordan Road in Atlas Township, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a Facebook live video.
Kent County, MIPosted by
MLive

Teen dies after garage door falls on him

KENT COUNTY, MI – An 18-year-old died Monday, July 12, when garage door fell on him, sheriff’s deputies said. Jordan Kamp of Walker died. The accident was reported at 7:26 p.m. at property previously used by Tyrone Township Airport in the 4300 block of 22 Mile Road NW. The hanger-style garage door had a mechanical failure and fell on the victim.
Gladstone, MIPosted by
MLive

Pedestrian, 21, dead in U.P. crash

GLADSTONE, MI – A 21-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday in the Upper Peninsula, WLUC reports.Michigan State Police officer kills Owosso man as both exchange fire. The man was walking around 3 a.m. Sunday along M-35 near North Bluff Drive in Gladstone, Delta...
Flint, MIPosted by
The Flint Journal

Man critically injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI -- A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot near a Flint bar, according to police. Police responded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11 for a report of a man injured in a shooting arriving at Hurley Medical Center in a personally owned vehicle.

Comments / 2

Community Policy