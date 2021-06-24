How to easily join an AlmaLinux server to an Active Directory Domain with Cockpit
Jack Wallen shows you just how easy it is to join an existing AlmaLinux server to an Active Directory domain via a web-based GUI. If you've begun deploying AlmaLinux into your data center or your cloud-hosted services, you might have a reason to join those servers to your existing Active Directory domain. At first blush, you might think that process is a drawn-out exercise in command-line marathons. It's not. Believe it or not, thanks to the Cockpit web-based GUI, the process is incredibly simple.www.techrepublic.com
