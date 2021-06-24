'Abundant lightning' in forecast for far Northern California: Fire risk is high
The National Weather Service warned of "abundant lightning strikes" in regions of far Northern California Thursday afternoon amid a rash of thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms producing little rain and mostly dry lightning have passed over Northern California since Tuesday, and weather service forecaster Cory Mueller said today will be the peak with dozens of strikes likely. Winds are also expected to pick up this afternoon with minimal rainfall.www.sfgate.com
