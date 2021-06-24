Cancel
She's Back: Small Shark Pinged Along Jersey Shore

By Cecilia Levine
Martha, a juvenile white shark who measures approximately 7 feet long, was "pinged" just before 8 a.m. Photo Credit: OCEARCH/Chris Ross

A 183-pound white shark who took a trip to the New Jersey coast late last month is back for more summer fun.

Martha, a juvenile white shark who measures approximately 7 feet long, was "pinged" just before 8 a.m., Wednesday morning.

She was spotted between Point Pleasant and Neptune, according to shark tracking organization OCEARCH, however, it was not clear exactly how far out from the shoreline she was.

Sharks will "ping" when their dorsal fin is above the surface long enough to be detected by a satellite.

Martha -- named after the island of Martha's Vineyard -- was tagged on Aug. 13, 2020 off Cape Cod. She was spotted in South Jersey late last month.

Last weekend, an 850-pound white shark named Freya pinged off the coast of Atlantic City.

