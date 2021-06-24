Cancel
Economy

10 Things Working with 100 Coaches Has Taught Me

By Hilary Jastram
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince January 2015, I have worked with multiple mindset and fitness coaches, financial advisors, real estate investors and agents, business owners, and global businesses. It's funny how you become attuned to certain commonalities that fuel success after a period of time. I consider myself fortunate to be among such sharp minds.

EconomyMySanAntonio

Entrepreneurs With This Mindset Are Most Likely to Succeed

If you were to take the world’s most inspirational entrepreneurs, put them in a room and ask them what moves them forward, purpose would most likely be their response. Most people become entrepreneurs in order to have control of their income, but conscious entrepreneurs focus on their impact. It is the polishing of your personality that determines your brand’s success. Conscious entrepreneurs understand that the process of their growth is a spiritual journey. They have full belief in their inner vision and execute day after day, always focusing on the bigger picture.
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Who Coaches Me?

As a Professional Coach, my job is pretty simple. I didn’t say it’s easy – but it’s simple. I find out what my clients want to change or create in their lives, I help them identify and remove the obstacles to the goal, and I help them take effective actions and stay accountable.
Lifestylesusquehannastyle.com

Inside Working With a Personal Coach

Have you ever looked at someone else and wondered, how do they do it all? From balancing work and family to nutrition and fitness, it is easy to look at someone else's life from. While no one has everything balanced all of the time, partnering with a personal success coach...
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

My Wellness-Focused Retreat Taught Me A Crucial Lesson In Self-Love

Heading into the one-year anniversary of what I was expecting to be a two-week quarantine, I was hoping to finally escape the limitations of staying in my apartment, working from home, and battling another brutal New York winter. Beyond needing a change of scenery, I wanted a mental break as the last few lingering months of the pandemic, which had been particularly trying for me — being a Black woman in America, an outgoing Leo from New York City, and working in a very social industry — and 2021 did not have the best start. The buildup of yet another intense year finally landed me in a place where I had to say enough is enough. So, the decision was made to move to Mexico with my partner for a month. (Yes, I somehow convinced a very serious and stoic Capricorn to join me, which was not easy.)
Public HealthThrive Global

What The Global Pandemic Taught Me

I was lucky enough not to have experienced someone very dear to me pass away in my childhood. I never understood the concept of death. It was so very bizarre yet usual at the same time. Whenever I heard the news of someone’s demise, I would think, ‘so what? Now that person is missing. That’s it.’ I wouldn’t consider it to be tragic.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

5 techniques to fully develop your team spirit

The new types of leadership that are proposed as a paradigm that break with the old ways of working in teams, teach us the importance of including different dimensions in the management of each of the members of high-performance teams. These dimensions were not always as important as they are...
InternetEntrepreneur

How to Maximize Your Impact on LinkedIn: 3 Tips from a LinkedIn Product Manager

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Content creation on LinkedIn increased 60% in 2020 as companies and individual LinkedIn members sought new ways to stay connected with their professional network. With so many people posting on the platform, you may be wondering how you can stand out from the crowd so you can take advantage of the opportunity to build your brand and business.
Tempe, AZphoenix.edu

What is a scrum master?

If you’ve ever tried to lead a group project, you’re probably familiar with just how challenging it can be to pull off. Maybe an issue you didn’t foresee stalled progress, or the work being produced didn’t meet the expected outcome. Problems can arise when the team and stakeholders are not on the same page.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

How to Leverage Emotional Intelligence and Empathy for Maximum Success

Being the best among today’s business leaders is no longer just about innovating great products or services. It’s also about having empathy, which allows you to navigate emotions to help other people — the foundation for solid relationships. Empathy is a natural result of good emotional intelligence. Therefore, if you leverage emotional intelligence properly, you can improve the empathy you have with those on your team for outstanding results.
Anniston Star

Get Organized! Be easy to reach (on your terms)

This article examines two "I" words to avoid. Both keep us from making worthy contributions to the world. Phones that never stop ringing, emails that never stop dinging, and co-workers constantly asking "got a minute" break our concentration. According to author Donald Wetmore, the average professional is interrupted every eight minutes. According to a study from the University of California Irvine, it takes an average of 23 minutes, 15 seconds to recover from an interruption. Those two statistics together paint quite a picture of the problem.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

4 Lessons the Covid-19 Pandemic Taught Us All

It goes without saying that the health crisis experienced worldwide was unprecedented in more ways than one. Challenging the notion that we’re in complete control of our lives, the coronavirus outbreak came with immeasurable consequences — leaving a weighted mark on society at large. Affecting the world economically, geopolitically and socially, the once-in-a-generation phenomenon tested our resilience. At certain points, it seemed as if a post-pandemic world was far-fetched, or even unimaginable.
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 LGBTQ Entrepreneurs Share How Being Out and Proud Fuels Their Business

Every time I send an email newsletter or beta test a new offer, it feels like I’m coming out of the closet again. It’s been over 15 years since I came out, but I can recall the vivid body response like it was yesterday: Pit in the stomach, clammy hands and a tidal wave of irrational mind trash.
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 Ways to Profit from a Business Coach

Being an entrepreneur is no easy feat, and one of the most important things you can do on that journey is to get coaching from an industry pro who has "been there." Such an advisor can help guide you through tough decisions and advise on how to better market yourself, among other benefits.
EconomyMySanAntonio

I Invited My Employees to 'Ask Me Anything.' Here's What I Learned.

Even when things seem to be going well, CEOs cannot shy away from authentically engaging with their employees. With this past year of nonstop crises, economic uncertainty and social injustices, this engagement has become a game changer. These many uncertainties have wreaked havoc on employees’ lives. As the CEO of...

