‘You, Me, And My Ex’: Is The Reality Series Scripted?

Jerry Phlippeau has become a prominent cast member on the new hit TLC reality series You, Me, and My Ex. The show features relationships between exes and new partners. Some of the groups get along while others are struggling to be in the same room. For Jerry, both his ex-wife and new girlfriend live with him in the same home. Both being alpha females, it has been a slow warmup. Luckily, there is a lot of space to move. Enough to accommodate Jerry, the two women, and his four children. So, what exactly does Phlippeau do to maintain his comfortable lifestyle? He’s actually quite the inventor.