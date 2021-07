“It” equals some terrible thing. Some “bang-bang” thing. The shit that don’t stop. The first time I saw Aleshea Harris’s What to Send Up When It Goes Down, it was November 2018, and Jemel Roberson had recently been shot. People spoke his name as they wandered around the lobby at ART/New York, which had been redesigned as a shrine to Black people killed by police. The walls were already crowded with pictures, but even more would be needed: Just days later, Emantic Bradford was killed in Alabama. Now What to Send Up is back — the same production directed by Whitney White, remounted at Brooklyn Academy of Music — and you can measure the short distance between the premiere and the revival in more than 500 such deaths. How can Harris’s ceremonial tribute to these lives keep pace? While the company is inside BAM delivering a eulogy, bodies pile up at the doors.