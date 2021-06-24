But everybody have their percentage of the total generation favorable

Just like palming/carrying in basketball. There has effectively been a significant, game changing rule change. One of the fundamental foundations of the games has been done away with, and it has very much altered the way the game is taught, coached and played. Players are taught and coached to hold, and refs allow it, play after play, game after game. They don't care. My only question is, did they independently just decide "To hayull with it, it's too dang hard to call that anymore!", or, was there discussion, or pressure from coaches, A.D.s, and the NCAA to allow holding so that offenses could score more and make the game more exciting and more marketable. Watch any college football game, and you'll routinely see O-linemen stretching handfuls of defenders jerseys while "blocking", which is a clear violation, not to mention getting their arms wrapped around oncoming defenders. Some teams take advantage of this total abdication of duties by refs more than others (Notre Dame), but all are guilty.