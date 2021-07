Windows 11’s minimum system requirements have become sort of a mess to the point that Microsoft pulled out its tool for checking PC compatibility. For now, Microsoft seems to be bullish on the TPM 2.0 as a requirement to keep Windows 11 users secure and safe. That said, it does seem that the company is willing to bend the rules to accommodate other markets such as China and Russia. A promise just made by Parallels to eventually bring Windows 11 to Macs could once again raise the question of how essential that TPM security requirement is anyway.