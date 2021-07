LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Leonardtown is host to some jazz-era fun in historic Downtown Leonardtown with the Official Kick-off Party for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Weekend Celebration on Friday, July 9, 2021. The evening will be a celebration of jazz music throughout the 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. Everyone is invited to come dressed in attire from those periods and there will be a costume contest with cash prizes for the best dressed individual and couple. While costumes are highly encouraged, they are not required. Complimentary accessories will be available at the Accessories Table in front of Town Cleaners while supplies last.