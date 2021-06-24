George Albert Holtzapfel Jr , 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died at Ohio State University Hospital on June 22, 2021. He was born on July 12, 1945 to the late George Albert Holtzapfel, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Mains) Holtzapfel. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School, Ironton, with the class of 1963, and proudly served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army 561 Transportation Unit. He retired as the plant maintenance superintendent at Dow Chemical after 40 years at the Hanging Rock plant.