Irrigation water cutbacks and caps could cost Jefferson County farmers millions More than 100 Jefferson County farmers with millions on the line listened with grim faces as they took in some bleak news: They're getting less water. "The bottom line here is we've got to turn Haystack Reservoir around." Josh Bailey, the new manager of the North Unit Irrigation District, laid out the situation. With the current demand, Haystack Reservoir will be at dead pool, meaning no storage capacity, in seven to eight days, cutting off a crucial supply for Jefferson County irrigators. Earlier this month, the NUID Board...