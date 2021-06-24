Cancel
Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the...

CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn's film, 2016’s “The Last Face,” flopped with critics in way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning.

