Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson ranked in top-10 at the position by CBS Sports

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new list at CBS Sports that really gets you thinking: is J.C. Jackson a top-10 cornerback in the National Football League?. According to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, Jackson checks in solidly at No. 10. His 2021 rankings of the top-10 cornerbacks in the NFL also includes Stephon Gilmore, of course, but Jackson was a pleasantly surprising inclusion. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made nine interceptions, second-most in the league. He beat out honorable mentions like the Panthers’ James Bradberry, the Vikings’ Patrick Peterson, the Bears’ Desmond Trufant, and the Broncos’ Kyle Fuller.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Gillette Stadium#American Football#Cbs Sports#Panthers#Polish#Packers 3#Bills 4#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Chargers#Elsa Getty Images#Titans#Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Jalen Ramsey only ranked as 4th-best cornerback on NFL Network show

Brandon Flowers played cornerback in the NFL for nine seasons — six with the Chiefs, three with the San Diego Chargers — so he’s got plenty of familiarity with playing the position at the highest level. But Flowers made a bit of a bold move in his top-five cornerback rankings for the NFL Network this week, placing Stephon Gilmore at number one despite a disappointing 2020 campaign, and situating LA’s Jalen Ramsey three spots behind him at number four.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Tremaine Edmunds ranked in Top 10 by CBS Sports

The Buffalo Bills could potentially sign middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a contract extension this offseason. If they do agree to a long-term deal, they would be keeping a Top 10 linebacker with their franchise according to recent rankings done by CBS Sports. The former first round pick just makes...
NFLbostonnews.net

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

Boston.com writes about how the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore will reportedly re-open contract talks soon. Boston.com also mentions that some NFL analysts list cornerback J.C. Jackson as a potential Pro Bowler in 2021. NBC Sports Boston discusses how some NFL executives believe that all the Patriots could receive for N'Keal...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots have multiple joint practices planned for 2021 preseason

The New England Patriots appear to have finalized their plans for joint practices with two of their opponents during the 2021 preseason. As reported by Zach Berman, who covers the Philadelphia Eagles for The Athletic, the Patriots are expected to hold joint practices on the road with Philly on August 16-17, before playing each other in a preseason game on Thursday, August 19. New England was already confirmed to have joint practices with the Giants, as confirmed by New York head coach Joe Judge in June. The Pats and Giants will play in their annual preseason finale on August 29.
NFLFanSided

QBs under pressure, franchise tag deadline, power rankings and more

Going into the 2021 NFL season, there are a litany of quarterbacks facing significant pressure. We look at which have the heat cranked up most. Every quarterback faces pressure in the NFL. Both from the oncoming rush, and from outside noise. Heading into 2021, that remains true. Yes, there are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: J.C. Jackson predicted as a Pro Bowler in 2021

What’s in store for New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021?. Perhaps a Pro Bowl nod or even an All-Pro selection? Most certainly Jackson will have the chance to show Bill Belichick he is worthy of taking over as the team’s lockdown corner depending on what happens with Stephon Gilmore this upcoming season and/or beyond.
NFLthespun.com

Former Patriots LB Says Team ‘Treats Players Like Crap’

Linebacker Cassius Marsh may be the dictionary definition of an NFL journeyman. In seven NFL seasons, he’s played for seven franchises, including a 2017 stint with the New England Patriots. The former UCLA standout was acquired in a trade by the Patriots in 2017, after being drafted by the Seattle...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots 2021 Position Preview: Setting the stage for the quarterback battle

The Patriots have a vastly improved roster for 2021, but the biggest question remains at the most important position on the field. Who’s the starting quarterback in New England? The answer may be more definitive to Bill Belichick than to anyone else. “Cam’s our quarterback,” the head coach declared once again, taking the corner of Cam Newton mere hours after selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft in April. But will that declaration stand into another September?

Comments / 0

Community Policy