Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson ranked in top-10 at the position by CBS Sports

The New England Patriots appear to have finalized their plans for joint practices with two of their opponents during the 2021 preseason. As reported by Zach Berman, who covers the Philadelphia Eagles for The Athletic, the Patriots are expected to hold joint practices on the road with Philly on August 16-17, before playing each other in a preseason game on Thursday, August 19. New England was already confirmed to have joint practices with the Giants, as confirmed by New York head coach Joe Judge in June. The Pats and Giants will play in their annual preseason finale on August 29.