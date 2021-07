This story was originally published on Nov 9, 2020 and last updated on Jul 2, 2021. Most phones get worse with time, and that's the nature of technology: New stuff comes out, requirements to do things increase, and old things get left behind. The N10 5G still has the same hardware it did at launch, but OnePlus has nonetheless made the phone better — or, at least, a better value. Now that the company promises three years of software security patches, the N10 5G is getting tough to beat, even if it doesn't quite live up to its namesake.