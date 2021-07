If you're a gamer and you're either shopping for new internet service or fed up with the one you have now, you've asked yourself this question. How much speed do I need for online gaming? That depends on many factors like what games you enjoy playing, how many devices you have in your household, and more. This might sound like a lot to understand, don't worry! We've put together this handy guide so you can figure out the internet speeds you need for online gaming, know what type of internet connection works best and everything in between. Let's dive in!