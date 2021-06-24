Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Combination Drug Products: A Development Roadmap to Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. As a combination drug product development project moves from the laboratory into production to generate supplies for clinical research, it is necessary to involve multiple functions including manufacturing, engineering and analytical support to make and release these materials. This is especially true for inhalation and nasally administered powders. The complexity of transferring a drug product is increased when the product involves a drug-device combination.

IndustryMiddletown Press

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
HealthStamford Advocate

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
Agriculturegolfcourseindustry.com

Target Specialty Products will host product showcase webinar

The pest control, vector, and turf and ornamental solutions provider Target Specialty Products will host “Turf Talk with Tina” at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 15. FMC technical service manager Dr. Tina Bond will discuss how to manage Sedge and Kyllinga with Dismiss NXT, covering what the product is, how it works, its performance benefits, its package sizes and cost, and cost in use.
Carlsbad, CA
TheStreet

Palisade Bio Enters Into Worldwide In-Licensing Agreement With University Of California For Technology To Support Target Identification, Drug Discovery, And Clinical Development

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that it entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its proprietary technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples. Under the terms of this agreement, in combination with a related 2020 license from UC, the Company receives a worldwide exclusive license to patent rights covering certain engineered substrates and their use in measuring degradative enzymes for disease conditions, including cancer. This technology was originally developed in the laboratory of Dr. Michael Heller at University of California San Diego.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
ElectronicsTimes Union

CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.
Health
TheStreet

Dry Eye Disease Clinical Markets 2021-2029: Marketed And Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming And Regulatory Events, Epidemiology, Licensing And Acquisition Deals, Drug Revenues

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Dry Eye Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Market Spotlight report covers the Dry Eye Disease market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts. Key Takeaways.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Ensysce Biosciences Receives Notice Of Award For Year Three Of Multi-Year NIDA Grant For The Clinical Development Of Its Next Generation Opioid Products With Overdose Protection

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) ("Ensysce" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced receipt of the 3 rd year award of a multi-year grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). This award will provide $2.8 million to initiate a Phase 1 study of the first MPAR™ overdose protection product in the U.S., PF614-MPAR. This brings the total support of NIDA to $8.0 million. An additional $2.8 million award for year four is pending.
HealthStamford Advocate

Osteoarthritis Trials: The Role of Imaging for Subject Selection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. One of the first challenges in designing an OA trial is selecting the right patient population to study. Based on the candidate drug’s therapeutic target and method of action, the study population must meet the endotype/phenotype requirements to maximize the chance to see a therapeutic effect. In addition, given the slowly evolving nature of this disease, careful subject selection can help shorten trial duration facilitating go/no-go and dose selection decisions.
HealthStamford Advocate

Highly Potent Oral Solids: Challenges and Considerations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The number and potency of highly potent drug substances are increasing. Formulators working with highly potent APIs are challenged to ensure the safety of personnel during development and manufacturing and healthcare workers and patients when using the final drug products. That means addressing potential issues with the homogeneity of the formulation, drug content analysis, and proper handling.
Healthhealthcaredive.com

Decentralized clinical trials: are they here to stay?

Traditional clinical trials place a significant burden on both patients and family caregivers. Study participants face costs for transportation, lodging, meals, and dependent care.¹ ² These burdens mean that getting adequate patient enrollment is one of the top issues facing medical investigators.² ³. With the rise of COVID-19, enrolling patients...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials in Progress: COMMIT Study

NRG-GI004/SWOG-S1610: Colorectal Cancer Metastatic dMMR/MSI-H Immunotherapy (COMMIT) Study: A Randomized Phase 3 Study of mFOLFOX6/Bevacizumab/Atezolizumab Combination vs Single Agent Atezolizumab in the First-Line Treatment of Patients With Deficient DNA Mismatch Repair (dMMR)/Microsatellite Instability–High (MSI-H) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (NCT02997228). Background. In metastatic colorectal cancer that is dMMR/MSI-H, the superiority of inhibition...
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for July 2021

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Virtual EventsHouston Chronicle

Designing and Conducting Effective Long-Term Follow up Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Clinical trials often include an extended post-study follow-up period, ranging anywhere from months to years to assess the long-term impact of the treatment. Long-term follow up (LTFU) studies are undertaken to address the needs of the scientific community, regulators or both. The LTFU phase of a study has traditionally been part of a single clinical trial, but we are now seeing a decoupling of this phase into a stand-alone study.
HealthSFGate

Accelerating Lupus Drug Discovery & Development: Fireside Chat with Experts in SLE Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Ontario (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Genuity Science is bringing together a distinguished panel of experts from academia, research and industry to discuss opportunities and advancements in developing better treatments for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). SLE is a chronic and relapsing autoimmune disease characterized by a break-down of self-tolerance that leads to tissue inflammation and multiorgan damage.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. The global pandemic has accelerated the need to modernize clinical trials via a virtual (decentralized) framework. In this educational webinar, the speakers will explore the use of clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for the measurement of endpoints in clinical trials planned to support the approval of new therapeutic agents in the field of neuroscience. The strengths of this framework as well as the challenges and necessary scientific and operational considerations will be presented.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Early Therapeutic Antibody Development: Addressing the Challenges to Expedite a CMC Program, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. The FDA recently approved the 100th monoclonal antibody (mAb) product for commercial use. In the 35 years since the first approval, monoclonal antibody therapies have become mainstream and their production is considered a routine, platform process. However, a high proportion of candidate therapeutic antibody drugs fail to come through early development and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) without challenges.

