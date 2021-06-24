Combination Drug Products: A Development Roadmap to Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.