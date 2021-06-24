Mobile Missiles: What Makes North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons So Dangerous
North Korea is continuing to make steady progress with regards to the development of its ballistic missile capabilities, with the DPRK having in recent months unveiled a host of new weapons systems from new short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) to its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) produced so far, along with new variants of its Pukguksong series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).www.19fortyfive.com
Comments / 0