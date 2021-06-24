Cancel
Miami Shop Grafts Cadillac Escalade Face Onto Chevy Silverado

By Chris Tsui
 18 days ago
We know it has a world-class interior and world-class tech. We know its available Super Cruise ADAS is a game-changer. But what if all you want is the Cadillac Escalade's very tall and opulent-looking face grafted onto a Silverado pickup truck? Well, Dom's Garage in Miami has got you covered because it's created just that: A custom, glorious, spiritual successor to the Escalade EXT. Another way to look at this, though, is as a Silverado that's had its much-maligned front end "fixed."

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

