Grains, Liveestock mixed

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat for July was off 10 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; July corn lost 11 cents at 6.5325 a bushel, July oats rose 11 cents at 3.7650 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 13.75 cents at $13.7125 cents a bushel. Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun....

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

