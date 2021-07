The California automaker's Technoking is really making a statement. Elon Musk is a household name in America, but with fame and status also comes controversy. Musk certainly has as many detractors as supporters, but there's no denying his impact on electric vehicle adoption. As an early pioneer of the EV, he's driven Tesla to be the most valuable automaker in the world, but would the California automaker straight-up die without him? He seems to think so.