Apple Music is officially a lossless music streaming service. As of early June 2021, subscribers now have access to a huge catalog of lossless tracks that are CD quality (16bit / 44.1kHz) and better (up to 24-bit / 192 kHz), which is a massive upgrade over the MP3-quality tracks that they were previously had access to. But it's not just higher-bitrate tracks that Apple has brought to Apple Music subscribers — it's given them access to more immersive tracks, as well.