Jim Cramer Says You Should Watch This Stock You've Never Heard Of
"Investors looking for a fast-growing gaming stock should take a look at the recently public AppLovin (APP) - Get Report, Cramer told viewers. In fact, this may be the greatest little stock you've never heard of," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "AppLovin came public earlier this year to little fanfare. The company began as a provider of software development tools, but soon evolved into in-house game development and now boasts a portfolio of over 200 titles, most of them mobile games you can play on the go."www.thestreet.com
Comments / 0