Leave it to Elon Musk to give Dogecoin the lift it sorely needed. With yet another market-moving tweet on Friday, the Tesla chief—who famously dubbed himself "The Dogefather"—lifted Dogecoin out of its recent slump, driving the crypto meme-coin back above 22 cents after a steady decline that had seen it slip below 20 cents on Thursday. That's still a long way from Dogecoin's heady highs in May, when it broke 74 cents in the buildup to Musk's hotly anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting appearance.