Way More People Than I Thought Are Watching YouTube On Their TVs

By Mack Rawden
 18 days ago
You know what’s weird? I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been involved in or overheard arguments about the best format to consume movies in. Whether it’s film versus digital or the big screen versus at home rentals or even if it’s acceptable to watch movies on your phone, these conversations are go-to arguments for movie snobs, and yet, I can’t remember a single time in which someone has shared with me feelings about how YouTube videos are meant to be consumed. I’ve definitely had some conversations about personal preferences, but I’ve never been around someone who is invested in how other people are watching. I don’t think anyone cares. I would have guessed that’s because everyone just watches on computers, phones or tablets, but it turns out that’s not the case at all.

