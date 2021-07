As of today, the Adafruit Learning System has 2,500 guides! Thank you to the entire team at Adafruit who builds and makes learn.adafruit.com one of the best resources online for learning. Thank you to all our authors, and contributors for putting your smarts out there for so many to build their dreams with. Thank you to our teams and friends that take photos, shoot video, write code, and helped make something so special for so many.