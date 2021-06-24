Mastrangelo Leaps into the Randolph Calendar Debate
When you see a good political issue, run with it. That seemed to be the thinking of Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo regarding the brouhaha over the Randolph school board’s move to stop identifying holidays by name on the district’s official calendar. The move, which began when the board initially changed Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, was rescinded during a stormy and unruly meeting Monday night, but there’s no stopping the political ramifications.www.insidernj.com
