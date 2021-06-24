Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph, NJ

Mastrangelo Leaps into the Randolph Calendar Debate

insidernj.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you see a good political issue, run with it. That seemed to be the thinking of Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo regarding the brouhaha over the Randolph school board’s move to stop identifying holidays by name on the district’s official calendar. The move, which began when the board initially changed Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, was rescinded during a stormy and unruly meeting Monday night, but there’s no stopping the political ramifications.

www.insidernj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph, NJ
Government
City
Randolph, NJ
Randolph, NJ
Society
Morris County, NJ
Government
Morris County, NJ
Society
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Randolph School#Columbus Day#Labor Day#Indigenous People S Day#American#Republicans#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy