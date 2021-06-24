Cancel
New fossils reveal a strange-looking Neanderthal in Israel

By Ann Gibbons
Science Now
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the earliest bands of modern humans who ventured out of Africa and into the Middle East 120,000 to 140,000 years ago might have met a strange-looking character with the look of a primitive Neanderthal, but a stone toolkit as modern as their own. New fossils of this individual, found over the past decade in Israel, are stirring intense debate among paleoanthropologists: Was it the earliest known Neanderthal in the Middle East, or a late remnant of a previously unknown Neanderthal ancestor?

