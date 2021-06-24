New fossils reveal a strange-looking Neanderthal in Israel

The Cenomanian–Turonian mass extinction (Oceanic Anoxic Event 2-OAE2) was a period of profound ecological change that is recorded in the sedimentary record in many locations around the globe. In this study, we provide a new and detailed account of repetitive changes in water column ecology by analyzing the organic geochemical record preserved within the OAE2 section of the Greenhorn Formation, Western Interior Seaway (WIS) of North America. Results from this study provide evidence that OAE2 in the WIS was the result of the cumulative effect of reoccurring environmental stresses rather than a single massive event. During OAE2, extreme variations in biotic composition occurred erratically over periods of several thousands of years as revealed by molecular fossil (biomarker) abundances and distributions calibrated to sedimentation rates. These cycles of marine productivity decline almost certainly had follow-on effects through the ecosystem and likely contributed to the Cenomanian–Turonian mass extinction. While the causes behind organic productivity cycling are yet unproven, we postulate that they may have been linked to repeated episodes of volcanic activity. Catastrophic volcanism and related CO2 outgassing have been interpreted as main drivers for OAE2, though this study provides new evidence that repetitive, punctuated environmental stresses were also important episodes within the anatomy of OAE2. Following OAE2, these cycles of productivity decline disappeared, and the WIS returned to conditions comparable to pre-OAE2 levels.