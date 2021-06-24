Cancel
Energy Industry

Utility company asks customers to conserve energy

By Submitted information
Argus Observer Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A heatwave, combined with low water conditions and population growth, is ramping up electrical use across the region. Multiple days of triple-digit heat around the West are straining the regional energy grid as air conditioners and irrigation systems work overtime. Idaho Power is preparing for increased demand for energy as the area experiences sustained near-record temperatures in addition to unprecedented growth. The company is asking customers to help.

