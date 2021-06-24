Cancel
Bucks assistants Charles Lee, Darvin Ham getting looks for head coaching spots (and Michael Finley might take Dallas job)

Daily Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of team-sports success often includes assistant coaches earning promotions to head coaching spots elsewhere, and a couple of Milwaukee Bucks assistants have been much-discussed on the NBA circuit for vacancies that have popped open after the 2021 regular season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, assistant Charles Lee will...

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

