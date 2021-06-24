Bucks assistants Charles Lee, Darvin Ham getting looks for head coaching spots (and Michael Finley might take Dallas job)

While trading Ben Simmons for Kyle Lowry may not look great on paper, here is how it could benefit the Sixers if a pick is added. The Sixers are undoubtedly at a crossroads as they have now failed to reach the Conference Finals for the fourth straight year, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the charge. There have been swirling rumors surrounding potential trades as the fear that this current team has hit its ceiling has begun to set in. One potential move that has continued to resurface itself is a potential homecoming for Kyle Lowry.