It's a good time to grab one of the best iPhone 8 deals. A new iPhone takes the spotlight every year, but the truth is that both the 8 and the 8 Plus are still fantastic iPhones four years after their release, and now they're economical too. Since the iPhone 8 is no longer sold by Apple, you won't see a huge number in stockists, but that means you find them at a bargain price where they're available.