Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

TD Jakes' Wife of 39 Years Proves She Is a Smart Dresser by Posing in a Gray Coat and Big Bag

By Olawale
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TD Jakes' wife, Serita Jakes of more than three decades, shows off her youthful side by dressing smartly in a gray coat and accessorizing with a noticeably big bag. Serita Jakes is a writer and a preacher, and like her husband, her impact on their ministry is outstanding. The pair have been an item for nearly forty years, owing to their unwavering love, support, and faith in each other.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 2

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
279K+
Followers
28K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.d. Jakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dresser#Ladies First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Biggie Smalls & Faith Evans' Son C.J. Proves His Likeness to Dad Showing His Beard in Chic Glasses

Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans' only son recently showcased the uncanny resemblance he shares with his late father in a shot he shared via his social media page. Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G, was only 24 when he lost his life; however, the iconic rapper left his mark in the world, and his two children have leveraged on his influence to make something of themselves while keeping his memory alive.
NBAPosted by
Amomama

Magic Johnson's Son EJ Flaunts Thin Waist in Tight Snake-Print off-Shoulder Dress He Designed

Magic and Cookie Johnson's only son, EJ, is unapologetic about his style as he flaunts a snatched figure in a tight snake-printed off-shoulder dress designed by him. NBA legend Magic Johnson and his wife of many decades, and author, Cookie Johnson are parents to their only son, EJ Johnson. Although they have another child, a girl named Eliza, who was adopted, EJ is their biological child, born shortly after their marriage.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daughter of BernNadette Stanis Who Played Thelma on 'Good Times' Looks Just like Her Mom in Pic

BernNadette Stanis' daughter Brittany Rose Fontana is her mom's look-alike in a new photo as she poses solo while reminiscing on the good things in life. Brittany Rose Fontana, daughter of "Good Times" star BernNadette Stanis, inherited the good traits from her mom. In a new photo shared to her Instagram stories, the youngster could easily pass for her mom's double due to their unmistakable resemblance.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Kyla Pratt Calls Longtime Partner Danny Kirkpatrick a 'Real' Dad in Pic with Their 2 Kids

Actress Kyla Pratt recently shared sweet pictures of her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick with their adorable children in a special tribute for Father's Day. "Doctor Dolittle" actress Kyla Pratt let her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick know how much she loves him. On Father's Day, she shared four pictures of her loving man with their two kids on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bobby Brown's Son Strikes a Pose in Pink Suit beside Parents & Sisters on His Graduation Day

American singer and songwriter Bobby Brown celebrated his son Cassius Brown's graduation from sixth grade by sharing beautiful pictures from the event on Instagram. American singer Bobby Brown was a proud dad over the weekend after his son Cassius Brown, 12, graduated from sixth grade. Bobby and his wife Alicia Etheredge were there to make the day extra special for their son.

Comments / 2

Community Policy